A White City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of multiple sex crimes against a juvenile victim in Douglas County.
Roseburg police arrested Zachary Ryan Orvis, 31, near the Fowler Street Bridge on April 23, 2021, in connection with the alleged sex crimes, which had been reported to have occurred between June 2020 and January 2021, according to a grand jury indictment issued April 30, 2021. The crimes were reportedly committed at residences in Sutherlin and Roseburg as well as a Roseburg-area motel.
When interviewed by investigators and social workers, the juvenile victim reportedly said that the abuse had happened “about 16 times,” according to a court document.
After hearing three days of testimony before Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Hull last week, a 12-person jury returned guilty verdicts on all 10 counts listed in the criminal indictment. Orvis was found guilty of two counts of rape in the first degree, four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.
Orvis was sentenced to 300 months each for the rape, sodomy and sexual abuse convictions and 75 months for the penetration charges. All sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.
Orvis was transferred into custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections Tuesday morning.
