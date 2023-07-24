Jessica Adrianne Fossella-Yanez and David Dre McKinsey-Pace were identified by police as the drivers in Friday's police chase, which lasted a little over an hour and went throughout the Roseburg area.
Fossella-Yanez, 43, was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Lookingglass Road and was taken to Douglas County Jail after she was cleared from Mercy Medical Center, according to police. McKinsey-Pace, 30, remains hospitalized, but is in stable condition, after being shot twice by Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to police.
Roseburg Police Department announced Monday that the Douglas County Attorney's Office is bringing multiple charges against the pair.
Fossella-Yanez was charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of reckless driving, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
McKinsey-Pace was charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
No court dates have been set for either of the alleged criminals.
Oregon State Police initiated a pursuit around 7:40 a.m. Friday with a Ford F250 that had been stolen during a violent robbery and burglary in Everett, Washington, according to a press release.
The Everett Herald newspaper in Everett, Washington, reported officers were called to a report of trespassing Thursday night in the town just north of Seattle and when officers tried to detain the alleged intruders, they fled south to Oregon.
Once the pursuit started by Oregon State Police they allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 and then fled into the city of Roseburg. Once inside the city, the duo dropped in the area of Fulton Street "where they forcefully stole a Toyota Rav4 from an elderly female who was driving by," according to the press release.
The duo took the Rav4 to the area of the Melrose Store where it allegedly struck an Oregon State Police vehicle.
McKinsey-Pace got out of the vehicle and reportedly fled south. Fossella-Yanez continued southbound in the Rav4, according to police.
McKinsey-Pace "forcefully carjacked a Subaru car" according to the police report. During this carjacking he allegedly ran over the owner of the Subaru who was later taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
McKinsey-Pace then "rammed a Douglas County Sheriff Deputy's patrol vehicle," according to the press release, and sustained two gunshot wounds from deputies at this time. McKinsey-Pace was taken into custody, provided with first aid and transported to Mercy Medical Center.
Fossella-Yanez was located in the Lookingglass area when she attempted to enter an occupied home, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for suspected fentanyl use.
Roseburg Police Department said both Fossella-Yanez and McKinsey-Pace had warrants for "escape" out of Washington.
During the pursuit, Douglas County Public Works helped put up blockades in the area. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and Roseburg Police Department is leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting.
