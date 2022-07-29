Troy Phelps appeared in court Friday morning, before Judge Kathleen Johnson for a status check, during which the defense filed a motion to be present for any further processing of evidence within Douglas County.
Phelps is being held at Douglas County Jail without bail in connection to the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Winston woman, Kendra Hanks. He is on trial for first degree murder, second degree murder, second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest.
The state, via Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg, strongly objected to the motion. Wesenberg argued the investigation needed to continue and there was no statute for defense to be present during the processing of evidence.
"Frankly, they ought to welcome another set of eyes," Baker argued. She added that during the investigation, it was observed that one of the officers didn't change gloves between taking different swabs.
The state has continued its investigation into Hanks' murder, and two search warrants were executed Thursday according to Baker.
Johnson said she would review the motion Friday, likely during her lunch hour, and notify both parties of her decision via email.
Defense Attorney Elizabeth Baker argued the need to be present for processing due to a concern of "significant irregularities." She specifically mentioned the 2017 case in which Phelps was tried and acquitted of murder.
Relatives of Brandon Michael, who was killed in 2017, were present in court Friday to provide support for Hanks' family. They knew Hanks, although they were not close, but were concerned when she went missing because Hanks had always been a quiet, reserved person.
Johnson heard the status check Friday, but the case will be heard by Judge Ann Marie Simmons, who was not available today. Simmons also heard Phelps' case in 2017.
Phelps' next court appearance has been schedule for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 4.
Phelps is accused of picking up Hanks on her walk home from work, on July 7, and driving her to Riddle where her body was found on July 13 in Cow Creek, according to the affidavit for probable cause. Hanks’ body was recovered and quickly suspected to be Hanks' as clothes found in the area matched the description of the ones she was last seen in, and a cell phone discovered nearby was identified as Hanks' by her mother, Amber Cooper.
Hanks' body was taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas on July 14. Pathologist Dr. Nicole Stanley determined the cause of death to be homicide, as a result of a stab wound on the victim’s neck, according to the affidavit.
After clocking out of her job at Ingram Books at 3:29 p.m. on July 7, video surveillance from buildings in the area showed Hanks walking, while a burgundy Saturn Outlook sport utility vehicle repeatedly appears on camera, at points driving in circles and slowing down, according to the affidavit.
According to court documents, at approximately 4:10 p.m., footage shows Hanks walking southbound on Old Highway 99, where she crossed directly in front of the Saturn Outlook at the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Andorra Drive. The Saturn Outlook then made a series of U-turns, according to the affidavit.
Between 4:10 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. video shows the SUV slowing down considerably — this is when it is believed Hanks got in the car, according to the probable cause document. As the vehicle traveled southbound down Main Street, additional footage shows a woman in the passenger seat, identified as Hanks due to her clothing and appearance, according to the affidavit.
The Saturn Outlook is captured around 4:35 p.m. on surveillance, traveling westbound on Riddle Bypass Road — around that same time, Hanks’ cellphone reportedly contacted the cellphone tower in the area, corroborating video evidence of Hanks in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. It is unclear when Hanks was no longer in the vehicle but the driver could be seen on video footage traveling in and around Riddle.
Video recordings showed the driver to be a white man with a goatee, wearing a backwards baseball hat and no shirt. Investigation of a “calls of service” on July 7 revealed that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an open 911 call at 1584 Pruner Road in Riddle, the home Phelps was staying at. His clothing during the welfare check reportedly matched the description of the man spotted on video driving a burgundy Saturn Outlook similar to the one deputies reported was parked in Phelps’ driveway.
A search warrant was executed at the home around 3:35 p.m., July 21, and Phelps was taken into custody. He reportedly resisted arrest by pulling his arms away. After being read his Miranda Rights, he requested an attorney, according to the affidavit.
