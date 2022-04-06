Roseburg city officials have issued a warning for residents and business owners to be aware of an email phishing scam.
The emails, which indicated they were being sent from the city on Tuesday, threatened “service suspension” within 24 hours and claimed to be a “City of Roseburg Business Notice” sent by the “City of Roseburg Business Report Office” — but the email address shows up as “Steve Slesarik (steve@foreverafter.com).”
According to a news release issued by the city, the emails read, “A secure message has been sent to you by the City of Roseburg Business Report Office. To view this message, please click on the ‘View Message’ button below. You have 24 hours to complete these steps to avoid service suspension.” The subject is listed as “Service Suspension Notice.”
City officials advise residents to ignore the emails and delete them.
“Do not click on the “View Message” button,” the release said. “The “sender” of the message likely got hacked.”
At least 10 residents or business owners contacted the city Tuesday to ask about the emails, and learned they were part of a phishing scam originating from outside city government.
“The City of Roseburg doesn’t even have a ‘Business Report Office,’” Ron Harker, Roseburg’s finance director said. “If a resident becomes delinquent with utility payments, the city mails out a paper late notice. If the issue isn’t addressed, a paper notice is hung on the property’s door on a Thursday, explaining that shutoff could occur the following Wednesday if no action is taken by the resident. The city never sends emails that threaten an immediate shutoff in service.”
Harker said emails from the city have an address ending in @cityofroseburg.org. He says people who sign up for automatic online payments and opt to get email notifications will get an email from noreply@municipalonlinepayments.com, but those emails would direct people with questions to contact the City at ub@cityofroseburg.org.
For more information about the phishing emails, contact city administration at info@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6700.
