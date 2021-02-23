A 13-year-old boy was arrested on three menacing charges for threatening school staff at Phoenix Charter School.
Roseburg Police Department responded to the school at 9:45 a.m. where the boy was threatening to stab three school staff members in the eyes with freshly sharpened pencils.
The student was upset because he was not awarded points in a class game.
He was cited and released to a parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.