A Klamath Falls man is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls on Wednesday morning near Stewart Park.

Phillip Stame, 34, told police officers he was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play disc golf at the park’s course. According to officer reports, Stame, who was unfamiliar with the course’s layout, walked along Stewart Park Drive between the course and the river and into transient camps.

Police say a pit bull belonging to Nicole Taylor, 35, charged Stame and began biting his left leg. As Stame swatted the dog off his leg, a pit bull belonging to Billy Taylor, 41, jumped onto Stame; latching into his left shoulder near his neck. One of the dog’s teeth is said to have glanced off the side of his head just behind his left ear.

Stame suffered multiple injuries including puncture wounds, gashes, scratches and welts. According to police, he refused to go to the hospital or urgent care for further treatment.

Douglas County’s animal control officer took both dogs into custody, then transported them to Saving Grace to be held on a 10-day quarantine.

Billy Taylor and Nicole Taylor were both cited for violating dog leash laws.

(7) comments

mword
mword

A long post, with some salient facts about the homeless situation, and suggestions for how we can legally and humanely reclaim our parks.

1. In 2018-ish, the 9th Circuit Court ruled that it was "cruel and unusual punishment" to ban homeless people from camping in public places if they had nowhere else to go, such as a low-barrier shelter.

2. In December 2019, the US Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of the case. That meant the states within the 9th Circuit could not ban homeless people from pitching tents on sidewalks and in public parks. Oregon is in the 9th Circuit.

3. From 2020 until now, our public spaces have filled up with the tents of the homeless. Many of our parks have become much less than inviting. Campers lack sanitation and garbage disposal. Some areas became junk heaps. Raw sewage is a problem. Many people consider our parks to no longer be usable because of the homeless.

4. A new Navigation Center has just opened. This is a low-barrier shelter and will soon be offering beds and services to 50+ homeless people. The center will meet the requirements set down by the court.

5. We will still have more homeless people than shelter beds available to them. We will still have homeless people living in our parks. Because there won't be enough beds to provide them with somewhere to go, the police won't be able to clear the parks the way most citizens would like.

6. We need more space available for the homeless that will meet the requirements of the court. (The Roseburg Rescue Mission does not meet the court requirements because it is a "high-barrier" shelter.)

7. In 2019. Commissioner Chris Boice proposed creating a homeless camp on Diamond Lake Blvd. A plan was drawn up by i.e. Engineering. It would have met the requirements of the court.

8. Commissioner Boice's plan landed with a resounding thud and no camping site for the homeless was created. Our parks became homeless camps and people don't like it.

9. It's time to resurrect Commissioner Boice's plan. Probably in a different location due to availability. It was a good plan. Not enough people supported it. If we want to get the homeless camps out of the parks, we need BOTH the Navigation Center and something similar to Commissioner Boice's proposed camp site.

10. I have publicly disagreed with Commissioner Boice many times. However, I have always believed his campsite proposal was sincerely offered. I felt it offered both humanitarian aid to individual homeless folks and a well-thought out plan to meet the court requirements in a way that would benefit the larger community.

In conclusion: The Navigation Center plus a well-designed camping site would mean that homeless people would have a place to go, as the court requires. We could legally and humanely reclaim our parks by being in compliance with the Court rulings.

Chris Boice deserves kudos for this plan. I hope it can be resurrected.

https://www.nrtoday.com/news/local/homelessness/homeless_series/county-commissioner-chris-boice-proposes-creating-new-camp-for-homeless/article_8bd7f4d4-af6e-5fd3-91cd-2a7056f8788b.html

https://www.npr.org/2019/12/16/788435163/supreme-court-wont-hear-case-to-ticket-homeless-for-sleeping-in-public-spaces

melrosereader
melrosereader

Some people are down on their luck. Fine. Give them a helping hand.

But it's pretty difficult to sympathize with the ones who don't want to help themselves, the druggies, who befoul our streets and with trash and excrement.

Clean up the mess please. Take our public places back.

pwchoices
pwchoices

“Transient camps.” Transient to where?

KelseyWood
KelseyWood

Now I wonder if the City of Roseburg could be incurring liability for allowing hazardous areas in public parks. This guy may have a law suit. Shouldn't the city be expected to maintain safe parks? This proves they are not. Now what are they going to do? Close the parks because they're hazardous, or make them safe again?

Momos
Momos

So do they get their pit bulls back in 10 days? And a piddling fine they won't ever pay? A leash law violation after two vicious attacks is all they could come up with? Someone's not trying very hard.

Here's another one for you pit bull lovers: https://theworldlink.com/news/local_free/myrtle-point-woman-dies-after-being-attacked-by-dog/article_3bd97cb2-1fd6-11ec-a8b2-b790ac34b296.html

GhostofTMcCall
GhostofTMcCall

Aside from the issue of how we should address the problem and all of the underlying contributing factors to homelessness -- the fact is, the homeless population are making an increasing number of public areas unsafe, unclean and unwelcome to the general public. Who's going to disc golf on this course after reading this article?

melrosereader
melrosereader

Our public parks are a disgrace.

