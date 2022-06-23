A Klamath Falls man is recovering after being attacked by two Pitbulls on Wednesday morning near Stewart Park.

Phillip Stame, 34, told police officers he was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play disc golf at the park’s course. According to officer reports, Stame, who was unfamiliar with the course’s layout, walked along Stewart Park Drive between the course and the river and into transient camps.

Police say a Pitbull belonging to Nicole Taylor, 35, charged Stame and began biting his left leg. As Stame swatted the dog off his leg, a Pitbull belonging to Billy Taylor, 41, jumped onto Stame; latching into his left shoulder near his neck. One of the dog’s teeth is said to have glanced off the side of his head just behind his left ear.

Stame suffered multiple injuries including puncture wounds, gashes, scratches and welts. According to police, he refused to go to the hospital or urgent care for further treatment.

Douglas County’s animal control officer took both dogs into custody, then transported them to Saving Grace to be held on a 10-day quarantine.

Billy Taylor and Nicole Taylor were both cited for violating dog leash laws.

(2) comments

GhostofTMcCall
GhostofTMcCall

Aside from the issue of how we should address the problem and all of the underlying contributing factors to homelessness -- the fact is, the homeless population are making an increasing number of public areas unsafe, unclean and unwelcome to the general public. Who's going to disc golf on this course after reading this article?

melrosereader
melrosereader

Our public parks are a disgrace.

