WINSTON — A man who barricaded himself in an apartment for several hours in the 300 block of Southeast Carroll Street is in custody Saturday night.
The man exited the building where he was detained without incident shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. He had released a hostage 30 minutes earlier.
Police officers had been negotiating with the man and had the area surrounded.
The standoff stems from a pursuit that began near Seven Feathers Casino Resort shortly after 2 p.m.
The Douglas County Rescue Unit was on the scene and people from nearby apartment had been evacuated.
More to come
