A Roseburg man was arrested Sunday evening after reportedly leaving his 5-year-old child at River Forks Park and attempting to give away another child, a 10-month-old infant, according to police.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a number of calls around 4 p.m. regarding the incident after witnesses saw a man, later identified as Bryant Noe Garcia, 30, park his silver four-door sedan, drop off the 5-year-old and drive away, according to police.
Other witnesses said they had encountered Garcia attempting to give away his 10-month-old infant, asking if any mothers at the park were interested in taking the child.
Several law enforcement agencies, as well as a search and rescue team, were dispatched to locate Garcia's vehicle and the infant. The 5-year-old had already been taken safely from the park by responding deputies. At approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies tracked down Garcia and the infant.
Garcia told police he had been at the park with the two children when the infant began to cry, according to court documents. Garcia said he was very overwhelmed because he was the only adult responsible for the two children. In a rush to get the infant to calm down, he told police he had inadvertently left the older child behind and when he realized what he had done he was filled with anxiety and didn't know what to do next, according to police.
The arresting deputy noted in the probable cause affidavit that Garcia "did not seem upset about leaving (the 5-year-old child) and appeared to show no remorse for the incident."
Garcia was arrested on suspicion of abandonment of a child, second-degree child neglect and attempting to commit a Class C felony. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $62,500 bail.
The children were uninjured and reunited with their mother.
