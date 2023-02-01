Law enforcement officers aim their weapons at a home Tuesday in Grants Pass during a standoff. Officials said the suspect killed during the standoff, Benjamin Foster, is responsible for a double murder discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday.
GRANTS PASS — Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon during a press conference that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double murder discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday.
Foster, the 36-year-old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt after attacking a woman he had been in a relationship with, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night, after being transported to a Grants Pass hospital, following an hours-long stand-off with police.
Grants Pass Police Department officials were joined by Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel and OSP Captain Kyle Kennedy to announce the murders and provide more information about the standoff at a Grants Pass home.
With Foster on the loose, law enforcement officials had been conducting welfare patrols in the Sunny Valley area, northwest of Grants Pass.
On Tuesday, they stopped at a rural home and found that the two men who lived there were dead. The victims, identified as Richard Lee Barron Junior and Donald Owen Griffith, were killed due to blunt force trauma. Authorities said multiple items in the home were missing, including a dog.
Authorities looked for Foster around-the-clock since the Jan. 24 assault. At the press conference, Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said the victim is still hospitalized in critical condition, with serious injuries.
Foster slipped away from the Wolf Creek area on Jan. 26, as police were trying to locate him, according to Hensman.
On Tuesday, a cab company said a man had called for a ride from the Sunny Valley area back to the neighborhood near the final manhunt location in Grants Pass. This was at the same home where the attack on the woman had taken place nearly a week earlier. Hensman said a SWAT Team was immediately deployed and a search warrant was obtained.
After searching the home and finding no one inside, a law enforcement robot was used to help determine that Foster was burrowed deep beneath the home. GPPD officials said Foster refused to communicate during the standoff.
Hensman said Foster shot himself in the head with a .45 caliber gun. Though initially thought to be dead, it was determined he was still breathing, with the weapon in his hand. That's when authorities cut floorboards in the home and retrieved him. He died about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that a complete timeline of events will be released in the next couple of days.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.