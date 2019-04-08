Detectives are investigating a shooting that allegedly occurred in Myrtle Creek Sunday night, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Brad O'Dell, a spokesman with the sheriff's department, said the shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South.
Police responded to the area and found a male who had sustained a life-threatening injury. He was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center and was later transfered to an undisclosed hospital for further care, according to O'Dell.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and the investigation in ongoing.
O'Dell did not provide any information about the alleged shooter, but said there is no ongoing risk to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.