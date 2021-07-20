A suspect remains at large after a report of a bank robbery at the downtown branch of U.S. Bank on Tuesday in Roseburg.
Police responded to the initial report of the robbery at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.
Police were seen on Southeast Rose Street between Southeast Oak Avenue and Southeast Cass Avenue, searching through garbage bins where they collected a neon yellow sweatshirt.
This story is developing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.