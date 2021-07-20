210721-nrr-bankrobbery-01

Roseburg Police Cpl. Todd Crouse repsonds to an incident at US Bank in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

A suspect remains at large after a report of a bank robbery at the downtown branch of U.S. Bank on Tuesday in Roseburg.

Police responded to the initial report of the robbery at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday. No further information was immediately available.

Police were seen on Southeast Rose Street between Southeast Oak Avenue and Southeast Cass Avenue, searching through garbage bins where they collected a neon yellow sweatshirt.

This story is developing

Madison Temmel is the Charles Snowden intern at The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

Reporter

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

