Oregon State Police said Saturday night that a suspect linked to shots fired at the Roseburg Red Robin on Northwest Stewart Parkway and subsequent high-speed chase that continued to Grants Pass is in custody.
OSP Public Information Officer Tim Fox said in an email he was told the suspect was in custody at approximately 7:20 p.m.,
Red Robin Manager Lacey Coello said she locked the doors but stood by them to let people in or out if they wish.
"The police were already outside," Coello said. "It was just a few minutes."
By 6:48 p.m., she said it had settled down inside the restaurant but the investigation was still going on outside.
Oregon State Police followed the suspect on southbound Interstate 5 from Roseburg. The back windows of the suspect's vehicle were shot out while authorities gave chase, according to scanner reports.
Around 6 p.m., the suspect was reportedly going more then 100 mph past exit 103 near Myrtle Creek, according to police scanner reports.
Around 6:25 p.m., the suspect was entering Grants Pass.
Around 6:30 p.m., authorities lost the suspect in Grants Pass and relocated him within a few minutes according to the police scanners.
The Roseburg Police Department could not be reached for comment.
More to come
