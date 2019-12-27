A wanted man was tracked down by a Roseburg Police Department K-9 Thursday, eventually leading to the man’s arrest.
K-9 Nike was called in to help deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office locate 29-year-old Trevor Charles Hollenbeck, who had been wanted since 2018 with several warrants for his arrest, according to police.
Nike tracked Hollenbeck for about 1 1/2 miles through blackberries, brush and the South Umpqua River before eventually crawling about 80 yards through thick bramble and captured Hollenbeck who was hiding in the riverbank, covered in brush and a layer of dirt, according to police.
Hollenbeck was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
