An arrest of a Roseburg man on Oct. 16 has led to a larger drug bust, thanks to Trapper, the Roseburg Police Department's drug dog.
Officials from Douglas County Parole and Probation and the Roseburg Police Department arrested 32-year-old Spencer Hopkins at his residence in the 2100 block of Southeast Chinaberry Avenue, Roseburg, after finding a small amount of methamphetamine in his RV, according to a press release from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. Officers also found a small safe in the RV that allegedly belonged to 43-year-old Shannon Wedekind. Officers seized the safe at the time.
Hopkins was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and a parole violation.
Trapper alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the safe and DINT detectives obtained a search warrant to open the safe and search the contents for evidence, according to the press release.
Detectives then located approximately 89 grams of suspected heroin along with drug paraphernalia, according to police.
On Wednesday, detectives contacted Wedekind in the Roseburg area and arrested her in connection with the case. While she was being booked into the Douglas County Jail, deputies said they discovered more heroin in her possession. Wedekind was lodged on suspicion of two counts of heroin possession and one count of heroin delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.