CANYONVILLE — Police K-9 Ozzy located a suspect hiding in a shed, following an assault reported Sunday in Canyonville.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were dispatched to the Masonic Cemetery on North Main Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Police said the victim alleged she had been struck in the head by Robert Matthew Frieler, 33, of Canyonville and believed she might have been stabbed. She was bleeding and had a visible head injury, police said.
The victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. Her injury was not life threatening, police reported.
Police then visited a residence in the 400 block of Carlisle Court in Canyonville to look for Frieler. K-9 Ozzy, a 3-year-old German shepherd trained to assist police, searched the area and found Frieler hiding in a shed on the property.
Frieler surrendered to police and was found to be carrying a knife. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree and fourth-degree assault and lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Frieler denied stabbing the person and said she had thrown coffee on him in a jealous rage, according to court documents. Police found a shirt with a fresh coffee stain where Frieler said he left it.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.