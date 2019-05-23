A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a woman 15 times in Green, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives had been following up on leads after a vehicle near Taco Bell on Grant Smith Road was struck by gunfire Sunday night.
The investigation found that an employee of a business in the area was getting picked up from work when a man, later identified as 36-year-old Joshua Preston, began shooting at her, according to police.
Neither the employee or the driver of the vehicle were injured, despite being fired at approximately 15 times, according to police. Police said Preston knew the employee.
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies contacted Preston and arrested him on suspicion of attempting to commit a Class A felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief and menacing.
Preston was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
