Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office spent Monday attempting to track down a potential shooting victim in the Winchester area, but later issued a warning outlining the consequences of initiating a false report.
Just after 5 p.m., a man told police he was using a walkie-talkie when he heard a female on the airwaves claiming she had been shot and needed medical attention, according to the sheriff's office.
Crews from several emergency agencies rushed to the area and began searching for the woman, who was reportedly hysterical and unable to provide an accurate description of her whereabouts.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office sent a reverse 911 alert to residents in the area asking for any information about the alleged incident, but no one reported seeing or hearing anything, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
"If this incident was fabricated, those involved can be held criminally liable," O'Dell said in a press release.
Those responsible could face arrest for second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and/or initiating a false report, a Class A misdemeanor, O'Dell said.
Although deputies suspect the woman's claims were manufactured, the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.