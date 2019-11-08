The Oregon State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the person responsible for illegally shooting a bald eagle in Douglas County.
Police said they responded to Lower Cow Creek Road near West Fork Cow Creek Road, west of Azalea, to a report of a deceased bald eagle in Lower Cow Creek.
“Upon examination by Fish and Wildlife troopers and personnel from Umpqua Wildlife Rescue, it was determined that the bald eagle died from being shot by a firearm,” state police said in a press release. “It is believed the bald eagle had been deceased for one to two days before being reported.”
The bald eagle is currently protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Killing or possession of a bald eagle or its parts is a violation of both acts and is punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to $100,000.
Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact Senior Trooper Kyle Bachmeier or Senior Trooper Curtis Weaver through the Turn In Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888.
In conjunction with the Oregon Hunters Association “turn in” reward program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a criminal conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.
