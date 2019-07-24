A Portland man was arrested Monday on several drug charges after the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant in Roseburg and found large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
Galen Trigg, 47, was arrested after DINT detectives found approximately 1,141 grams (2.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, 639 grams (1.4 pounds) of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, and 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during a search of a residence in the 300 block of Southeast Pine Street in Roseburg. In addition to the various drugs, detectives said they found firearms, cash and other evidence of drug related crimes.
DINT Commander Lt. Rick McArthur said the quantity of meth and heroin found is usually possessed only by very high-level dealers.
Trigg had a warrant for his arrest from the United States Marshal's Service. Trigg was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Trigg was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Detectives also found 40-year-old Matthew Shields of Roseburg at the scene. Police said Shields was found to be in possession of user quantities of methamphetamine and heroin and was cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.
