A Portland man led Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies and other law enforcement on a low-speed pursuit through the mountains near Tiller Thursday afternoon.
The pursuit covered 46 miles and lasted two hours before coming to an end in Milo.
A deputy was traveling north on Interstate 5 just north of Glendale when he ran a records check on the license plate of a black Toyota Celica, which was being operated by 47-year-old Jeffrey Jay Fahey. The California plates returned as belonging to an Isuzu SUV.
The deputy exited the freeway near milepost 86 and got back on the highway in an effort to stop the Celica. Fahey pulled off the freeway at milepost 88 and briefly stopped, reportedly shrugging his shoulders while looking back at the deputy, according to court documents.
Fahey then sped onto Upper Cow Creek Road, and the chase was on. Fahey led pursuing units 20 miles north on Upper Cow Creek to the end of the pavement, and another 6 miles when the road turned to gravel, maintaining a speed of approximately 25 miles per hour, according to police. At one point, Fahey stopped the vehicle and the deputy exited his patrol unit with weapon drawn.
Fahey yelled at the deputy to "calm down" before taking off yet again, according to court documents. The chase led on for another 10 miles on Diamond Rock Road toward the intersection with the Tiller-Trail Highway, where a representative with the Myrtle Creek Police Department was waiting with a set of spike strips. The strips impacted only the right front tire of the Celica.
Fahey turned left onto Tiller-Trail Highway, traveling west toward the community of Tiller where another deputy had spike strips deployed. This time, the spikes got the left front and right rear tires, and Fahey slowed to approximately 25 mph as the Celica began drifting into the oncoming lane and onto the shoulder of the highway.
At one point during the pursuit on Tiller-Trial Highway, the deputy could be heard reporting his location and speed, and that "this car is really starting to stink" as the deflated tires began to smoke.
As the chase continued another 10 miles through the communities of Tiller and Drew, other officers set up an oncoming roadblock at milepost 15 just west of Milo to prevent the risk of further oncoming traffic.
During the pursuit, authorities at Milo Academy were notified of the ongoing pursuit and a possibly dangerous condition near the school.
The Celica finally broke down near the Milo Rural Fire Department and Fahey fled on foot down a hillside toward the South Umpqua River. Deputies gave chase and ultimately was able to take Fahey into custody after the suspect got entangled in some shrubbery.
With Fahey in custody, the ensuing investigation found the Celica's original Washington license plates in the trunk.
The Celica had been stolen from its Washington owner, who had lent it to Fahey's ex-girlfriend so the two could retrieve the woman's disabled car, which was in Washington County west of Portland, according to court documents. When they got to the car, the woman got out to check on the car and Fahey sped off in the Celica.
He had reportedly been in possession of the car for six days. Fahey told investigators that while driving along the Redwood Highway southwest of Grants Pass, he had spotted a broken-down Isuzu SUV and stole its license plates.
Fahey was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, third-degree escape, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft, possession of stolen property, interfering with a police officer, obstructing a government/judicial administration and for an outstanding felony warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.