230804-nrr-allenswindler

A screenshot of Allen Lloyd Swindler's TikTok on March 12 shows him wearing an LCC Diesel hat with a small damage spot on the brim, alleged to be the one found at the crime scene. 

 Photo courtesy of TiKTok

Allen Lloyd Swindler and Sierra Sioux Jennings have been charged in connection with the murder of Joshua Lynn Alexander, but neither have been able to have their day in court due to a public defender shortage.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.