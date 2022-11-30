A Roseburg man with a history of drunk driving arrests is in the Douglas County Jail after he reportedly backed into a car Friday evening.
The difference: the rear-to-rear crash occurred on Northeast Stephens Street.
A driver was waiting for a traffic signal in the southbound lane where Northeast Stephens Street meets Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. While waiting for the green light, the driver told Roseburg police that a glance into his rearview mirror revealed a car which appeared to be approaching him in reverse.
According to a court document, the backwards driver — later identified as Christopher Robert Phillips, 48, of Roseburg — collided with the waiting car, rear bumper to rear bumper. Phillips then reportedly moved forward and pulled into the neighboring Jack in the Box parking lot.
The driver, who had been waiting at the light, turned right onto Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and also entered the restaurant parking lot to approach the driver who he claimed struck him. Phillips reportedly then left the parking lot and turned to travel west on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard before coming to rest against a curb just two blocks away, near Waldron’s Outdoor Sports.
Police spoke to at least two eyewitnesses who saw the collision.
The arresting officer reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside Phillips’ car. Phillips first told the officer that there had been a female driving the car but that she had run away, the court document states.
During the investigation, officers learned that Phillips’ driving privileged were revoked for driving under the influence at the felony level. A search of court records show that Phillips has four prior DUII convictions, three at the felony level.
Phillips was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on the felony DUII charge, failure to perform the duties of a driver and a felony charge of driving while revoked. Bail was set at $12,000.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
