Two recent busts by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team led to multiple arrest and uncovered marijuana, firearms, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
On Aug. 30, a search warrant was executed on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation in a remote area in Tiller. Detectives say they seized 15,925 plants, 4,120 pounds of processed marijuana and three firearms. The operation was on privately owned land and partly on the surrounding federal timber land.
Following the raid, eight people were arrested after allegedly attempting to flee on foot from law enforcement.
Leonel Sanchez Correa, 28, of Modesto, California; Eduardo Zuniga Mora, 26; Jose Luis Perez Hernandez, 25; Jacob Salomon Perez Hernandez, 22; Luis Mora Rivas, 56, of Santa Rosa, California; Luis Mora Fernandez, 28, of Santa Rosa, California; Avelino Salomon Cerrano, 42; and Braulio Gomez Tapia, 49, were taken to the Douglas County Jail. All were released from jail the same day.
Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, according to DINT.
In addition to the unlawful marijuana manufacturing, there were unpermitted structures, trash, debris and human waste throughout the property, according to a press release. Water was also illegedly impounded and diverted to holding tanks to be used for the illegal operation, DINT said.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Lane County Sheriff's Office, United States Forest Service, Winston Police Department, Douglas County Watermaster and Douglas County Code Enforcement assisted DINT.
In a different operation around 4 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, K-9 Trapper indicated a controlled substance in a suspect's vehicle.
Detectives found approximately 15 ounces of rainbow fentanyl and two ounces of methamphetamine, which police allege were destined for the Douglas County area.
Rainbow fentanyl, a colorful version of a synthetic opioid which has resulted in a significant increase in overdoses, is a trend drug teams around the state are seeing in the area.
Roseburg Police Department assisted DINT. The investigation is ongoing.
