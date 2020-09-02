A Reedsport man was arrested last week and charged with resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon and methamphetamine possession.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, officers from the Reedsport Police Department were contacted by the Department of Human Services to assist in a custody order.
When the officer arrived at the house in the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue, they watched an unknown female run from the run before disappearing around the corner. A short time later, a man, later identified as James Thornton, came running toward the house while screaming, "no one is going to take this f------ baby," according to police.
Officers noticed that Thornton had a black and silver handgun in a holster on his waist, according to court records. While the man was yelling, police said he put his right hand on the gun as if he intended to draw the weapon.
Thornton's girlfriend stepped in between Thornton and the police, according to court records, and attempted to keep the officers from detaining the man. While she was talking, Thornton took the handgun and hid it on the porch of the house.
Officers eventually went to arrest Thornton, but he resisted by twisting and pulling away, according to police. Officers removed several knives and sharp instruments from Thornton's pants pockets, as well as a glass pipe.
Officers later found the gun, but discovered that it was a pellet gun.
Thornton was arrested on suspicion of four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, interfering with police, resisting arrest, and methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.