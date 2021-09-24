A Reedsport man is in jail after allegedly beating a woman he lived with, threatening her with a knife and changing the codes to her bank account.
Officers responded to a call on Sept. 2 in the 1000 block of N. 8th Street after the victim reported being attacked by Robert Ace White, 40.
The victim, who had injuries to her face, told police that White had logged into her email account and her online bank account while she was away on a camping trip and had managed to change some of her information and take money from her account, according to court documents.
During the confrontation, White hit the victim in the face several times, according to court documents, but the officer said the injuries did not rise to a level requiring a mandatory arrest.
The officer noted in his report that police have responded to disputes between White and the victim a number of times, most recently involving a fight where neither party wanted to press charges.
On Tuesday, police again responded to the area and found White "highly intoxicated." He was arrested for menacing after puncturing two van tires and threatening the victim with a knife in front of six children, according to court documents. The victim showed police photos of injuries she sustained during earlier altercations with White and said she was having difficulty eating because of an injury she sustained to her jaw.
Police arrested White on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and lodged him at the Douglas County Jail.
