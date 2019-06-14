The remains of Tiffany Bettis, a woman who went missing in March 2015, were found in Fairview, Oregon, according to police.
Bettis, who was also known as Melinda Smith, was last seen at a Quality Inn in Gresham around March 2, 2015. At the time, Bettis was living in Fairview, just east of Portland, but she had previously lived in Roseburg, according to police.
In May, skeletal remains were located in the area of Northeast 22nd Avenue and Marine Drive in Fairview and were later determined to be those of Bettis.
Bettis left behind three children and a large family, but investigators said multiple people reported it would not have been like Bettis to leave behind her children willingly.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information about Bettis, her disappearance and her death. The cause of her death continues to be under investigation and foul play has not been ruled out, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon, an organization that works on unresolved cases and is completely funded by community donations, is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
