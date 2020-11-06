For the seventh time in 2020 and third time in the past three months, a vandal, or vandals, caused significant damage to the Douglas County Republican Party Headquarters office in downtown Roseburg.
Roger Hartman with the Republican Party said the vandalism began around 4:30 a.m. Friday, and the office’s large main window was busted out at approximately 5:20 a.m., setting off the building’s security alarm.
In addition to the busted glass, “KKK” was painted over signs on the side of the building, as well as messages with arrows pointing to campaign signs for President Donald Trump and Alek Skarlatos, who recently lost his bid to unseat Peter DeFazio (D-Springfield) in their campaign for U.S. House District 4.
The message leading to the Trump sign read “loser” while the message aimed at the Skarlatos sign read “sucker.” There were also multiple “haha” messages left behind on the bottom of the building.
Hartman said the damage is estimated in the $1,000-$1,500 range. It was the fourth time that that specific window had been broken out since the attacks on the building began early this year.
The building was also attacked overnight on Oct. 7, with eight windows and three doors damaged. Nine windows had just been replaced from a Sept. 17 incident before the October damage.
“I’m just guessing, but I think it’s been the same guy who has done it before,” Hartman said. “It’s getting really old. It’s beyond ridiculous.”
Douglas County Republican Party Chairperson Valynn Currie said the alleged vandal’s picture had been captured on security camera footage.
She said the picture captured a full facial image of the man with a spray paint canister in his hand.
She feared the police would only cite the person responsible, and said that’s not enough.
“Why can’t you get him for terrorism, you know?” she said. “It’s a hate crime.”
(6) comments
Must have been those darn "mostly peaceful" protestors.
Or maybe it was a pal of this guy: "A Los Angeles-area man who took to social media to threaten a mass shooting if Joe Biden won the presidential election has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times."
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-11-06/man-who-threatened-to-do-a-mass-shooter-on-democrats-if-biden-wins-in-custody
I hope the Roseburg police catch the perpetrator(s) of this senseless and meaningless vandalism against GOP headquarters.
mworden: concur. As several people posting here have pointed out, it is too soon to assign blame.
I'm delighted they caught the perp's face. I'm guessing if it were posted on social media, that person would be identified in short order.
It's reprehensible, criminal, behavior. But it does not rise to the level of terrorism or hate crime, I think. I do hope there is an arrest soon.
While this vandalism is wrong and the person responsible needs to be held accountable, this is not a hate crime. Geez . . .
I'm happy they got a picture of the person. Hopefully he will be captured.
