Law enforcement agencies in Southern Oregon and the U.S. Marshal's Service are offering a $1,500 reward to catch a fugitive who has eluded capture in Josephine and Douglas counties.
A $1,500 reward is being offered for credible information that directly leads to the arrest of 34-year-old Jason Ryan Taylor, who police says has been traveling between the two counties committing crimes and victimizing property owners.
Taylor is known to law enforcement in both Douglas and Josephine counties and has been able to avoid capture. He is know to frequent Wolf Creek, Glendale and Azalea and is wanted in connection with several crimes throughout Douglas and Josephine counties.
Taylor is a white male adult described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to alter his appearance to avoid recognition and capture.
Both counties have partnered with the United States Marshal's Service to capture Taylor.
Those who are harboring or assisting Taylor may also face criminal penalties, including arrest.
Police said Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. People should not approach him, but call police immediately.
All information about Taylor should be routed to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or by email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
