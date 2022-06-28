Investigators say this is the suspect who shot and killed a young buck at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch parking lot on Friday, June 17, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Oregon hunters are offering a $500 reward for information on the poacher who shot the deer and left it to waste.
Courtesy/Oregon State Police
Oregon hunters are offering a $500 reward for information on a poacher who shot a deer and left it dead in a Reedsport boat launch parking lot on June 17.
A news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the report must lead to an arrest or citation. The reporting party could opt instead for four hunter preference points from ODFW.
Troopers responded to the Rainbow Plaza boat launch that morning around 4:30 a.m. in response to information that a deer had been shot about an hour earlier in the parking lot. The investigation revealed the animal, a young buck deer, had been shot with a handgun.
State Police are seeking public assistance identifying the person who is suspected to have shot the animal and left it to waste.
The Oregon Hunters Association manages the Turn in Poachers reward program, which offers cash incentives for poaching cases involving game animals, and fish and habitat destruction across the state. A preference point option complements the cash reward program, and both have led to an increase in reporting poaching crimes to authorities. A new non-game reward program through the Oregon Wildlife Coalition offers cash incentives for reports of people illegally killing birds and other non-game wildlife.
Anyone with information about this case can call the OSP Tip-line at 1-800-452-7888.
