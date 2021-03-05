A Riddle man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing someone he knew, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The man, Joseph Clayton Harp, 40, of Riddle, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape, incest and first-degree sexual abuse.
Police began investigating the claims in August 2020 about the victim reported being sexually abused for several years, according to court documents.
The victim said she had been abused more than 20 times, most recently in January or February.
Harp told police it was all a misunderstanding. He said the victim crawled into bed with him one night and he began rubbing up against her thinking it was his wife.
"I was waking up and was like, 'whoa, whoa,' and I got out of bed," he told police, according to court documents.
First-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse are Measure 11 crimes that hold mandatory minimum prison sentences of 100 months and 75 months respectively.
(1) comment
Arrested on suspicion of incest with "someone he knew". Gee, let's see if we can get from point A to point B on this one. Isn't it odd how carefully journalists have to word articles when it comes to the law. There just can't be any missteps.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.