RIDDLE — A man known to law enforcement eluded Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a pursuit Tuesday morning southwest of Riddle.
A deputy noticed several traffic violations by the driver of a 1994 Mazda B3000 pickup on the Evergreen Ridge Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as 38-year-old David James Myers of Riddle, pulled over. But, once the deputy exited the patrol cruiser, Myers sped off, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
The pursuit traveled down Shoestring Road before Myers reportedly turned onto Silver Butte Road, where at one point the pickup allegedly slid partially off the road. The report states Myers fled the vehicle on foot and headed into a brushy drainage in the Dry Creek Canyon area.
K-9 Zoro was brought in to assist with the search for Myers, but was able to locate only the jacket Myers was wearing.
The report mentions that Myers has a number of felony warrants for his arrest and had run from law enforcement during another recent encounter.
Myers could not be located and the pickup was towed to a secure lot. If captured, Myers may face charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
