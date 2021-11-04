A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Riddle man after he was found lying in the middle of Canyonville-Riddle Road Monday morning.
The deputy was patrolling near Ash Creek Road when he spotted a Dodge pickup parked in the oncoming lane, according to a court document. The deputy swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a collision with the pickup when he noticed Anton Robert Hubschman, 28, laying in the middle of the road smoking a cigarette.
When the deputy asked Hubschman why he was lying in the middle of the road, he reportedly replied he “was trying to die.”
Hubschman refused to get out of the roadway and the deputy was forced to drag him onto the shoulder, where Hubschman refused to be subdued, reportedly telling one passerby that the deputy had been assaulting him “for the last 20 minutes,” according to the court document.
Once backup deputies arrived, Hubschman continued to fight until a deputy employed a stun gun to his abdomen to subdue him, according to court documents.
Hubschman was ultimately taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a charge of resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Hubschman was arrested April 22, 2020, on a laundry list of charges including second-degree assault, driving under the influence and hit-and-run. After his conditional release, Hubschman was arrested again on May 5, 2020, and charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, harassment and interfering with a police report.
After a series of mental health evaluations, including an extended stay at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, Hubschman was granted a second conditional release in August 2020.
A two-day, 12-person trial for Hubschman’s April 2020 charges is set to begin Nov. 17.
