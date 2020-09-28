A 62-year-old Roseburg man who drove a bus for Roseburg Public Schools was arrested Friday on multiple sexual abuse charges involving a minor, according to local officials.
Officers began working on the case two weeks ago after detectives were contacted by law enforcement officers from another state.
Lawrence Walter Jackson was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and later arraigned on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The victim, who was a teenager during the alleged incident, was known to the suspect, according to police.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Measure 11 crime that holds a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 75 months upon conviction.
In a prepared statement sent out by Roseburg Public Schools spokesperson Chelsea Duncan, the district said it could not comment on Jackson's employment, but assured the public that he would no longer be driving Roseburg students.
"Roseburg Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the allegations against one of First Student’s bus drivers," the statement read. "The Roseburg Public Schools and First Student will fully cooperate with the Roseburg Police Department to assist the investigation in any way possible. The school district contracts with First Student for bus services, and as the driver’s employer, First Student will be handling any internal investigations. The district cannot comment on Mr. Jackson’s employment status, but he will no longer be driving Roseburg students. We would like to thank the Roseburg Police Department for their ongoing support of our district."
