A 55-year-old Roseburg man is facing luring and child sexual corruption charges after the mother of a young girl discovered an online exchange on her child’s social media.
Christopher Patrick Ronan was lodged in the Douglas County Jail after an officer was alerted to an online exchange between Ronan and the girl which was graphic in nature and included images of bare parts of his body.
According to a court document, Ronan implored the girl via social media to “snap a picture of yourself and send it (sic). Something provocative lol. Come on, TEASE me, lol.”
The messages were discovered after the mother originally called about two juvenile children she said had run away.
The conversation thread is largely dominated by Ronan, according to a transcription in a court document. The thread eventually leads to Ronan attempting to meet up with the girl, according to a sworn affidavit submitted by the arresting officer.
When confronted, Ronan reportedly told the officer that at first he thought he was sending messages with the mother, but later learned that he was communicating with someone younger than the age of consent
Ronan was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Friday and formally charged with second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
