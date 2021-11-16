Roseburg police were called to a disturbance Saturday night where a man had reportedly attacked two women, including biting one of the woman’s ear lobes off.
A woman called Douglas County Emergency Communications to report that a man in the home had grown violent around 9 p.m., throwing objects and threatening herself and another woman in a home on West Elaine Avenue in Roseburg, according to a court document.
Officers arrived to see a man walking away from the residence and later identified him as Tevin Dwayne Shaw, 27, of Roseburg. Shaw reportedly began walking toward one of the officers, telling the officer to shoot him, the court document said.
Shaw was taken into custody and told officers that he and one of the women had been arguing all day and as the argument escalated, she had attempted to headbutt Shaw, at which point he said he bit her on the ear, and that he has a tendency to “get heated when people put their two cents” in his business, the document said.
One of the victims told police that Shaw was agitated when he woke up from a nap and was acting erratically. When another woman — who told officers she was eight weeks pregnant — walked into the room to see what the problem was, she reported that Shaw had punched her in the stomach. Shaw then reportedly forced the second woman against a wall and punched a hole in the wall just inches from her head, the document said.
Shaw then reportedly turned his attention to the first woman, clutching her from behind and biting off a portion of her ear lobe, which was ultimately located in the kitchen area of the home.
Shaw was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon due to threatening one of the women with a knife.
