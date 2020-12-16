A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Douglas County Courthouse over the weekend, according to police.
On Monday, a courtroom employee noticed that a door in the building had been damaged and reported it to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Robert Darnell Kemp, entered the building around 8 a.m. Sunday. Investigators processed the scene, identified Kemp as the suspect and later contact Kemp at his residence in the 200 block of Northeast Jackson Street, Roseburg.
Additional evidence was collected linking Kemp to the burglary, but a press release sent by the sheriff's office did not elaborate on what was found.
Kemp was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree attempted theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
