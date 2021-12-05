A man was arrested after climbing a fire escape ladder to break into an office and stealing a baseball cap.
Authorities responded to a call at 630 Southeast Jackson Street where an employee told police that upon entering the office for work they saw an unknown man inside.
The man was later identified as Richard Trahern Harris, 39, of Roseburg.
The rooms inside the office were found by police in complete disarray, with furniture turned upside down and other office supplies damaged and scattered on the floor, according to court records.
While looking through the building, police discovered two open windows. The first window opened near a walkway with roof access where a black sweatshirt was left. After climbing directly onto the roof from the second window, police found fresh footprints, leading them to determine the person escaped using the fire escape, according to court documents.
A video from the downstairs business showed Harris approaching the fire escape while wearing a black sweatshirt before hoisting himself onto the roof around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was not seen again on the camera until 7:45 a.m. the next day wearing a grey baseball cap, which was reported stolen from the office.
Police were able to identify Harris as the perpetrator after finding a previous mugshot from an arrest in September, according to court records.
Harris is currently lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft for stealing the $20 baseball cap, and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief for causing $700 worth of damage.
