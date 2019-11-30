A Roseburg man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Winston and Green, crashing into two vehicles and running another off the road, according to police.
A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a Champagne-colored two-door Honda Accord, which was reported as stolen, near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and West Douglas Boulevard in Winston at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.
But after the deputy got out of his car and began approaching the Accord, the driver, later identified as Dylan Fritts, 25, revved his engine and sped away, according to court documents.
Fritts reached speeds of 70 mph through town as he approached Highway 99 and Kelly’s Corner in Green and plowed into a white passenger vehicle that was turning into the road, according to court documents. Fritts’ vehicle spun around, but he continued driving, this time reaching speeds of 90mph while passing several vehicles in “no passing” zones and eventually running a crossover SUV off the road on Winston Section Road, according to police.
Fritts pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of Douglas Boulevard, Winston, and jumped out of the vehicle. While Fritts sprinted away, his vehicle hopped a curb and hit a parked vehicle.
Eventually, the deputy caught up to Fritts and pulled out his Taser. Fritts surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.
Fritts was arrested on 16 charges, including attempting to elude police by vehicle, attempting to elude police by foot, reckless driving, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a stolen vehicle, heroin possession and hit and run.
Fritts was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of more than $280,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.