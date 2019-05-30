A Roseburg man was arrested after he allegedly robbed the Dutch Bros. coffee stand in northeast Roseburg, according to police.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to the kiosk at 1731 NE Stephens Street and learned 32-year-old Aaron Schwab entered the hut and took a cell phone from an employee, according to police.
Police said Schwab then attempted to assault the employee before running out of the hut, jumping on the hood of a customer's truck, and then attempted to pull the customer out of his vehicle.
The customer fought back, defending himself, before Schwab fled on foot, according to police.
When officers located Schwab he was uncooperative. Officers eventually deployed a Taser to subdue Schwab, but he was able to remove the probes and looked as if he was going to attack the officers, according to a press release.
Police K-9 Nike was released and captured Schwab, who attempted to fight back, but eventually gave up when Nike refused to let go.
Schwab was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for minor injuries and a "high level" of intoxication. He was arrested on suspicion of third-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
The victims of the assaults were superficial, minor injuries, according to police.
Way to go NIke! Great dog.
