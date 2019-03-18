A Roseburg man has been arrested after a two-week standoff with police, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The standoff began on March 4 after the Douglas County Circuit Court ordered Stephen Adam Cain, 42, to turn over his 3-year-old daughter to law enforcement.
Cain refused and instead barricaded himself inside his home in the 100 block of Willamina Court, Roseburg, and held his daughter captive.
Cain made threats against police should they force entry into his home. Nevertheless, police did not believe Cain was an imminent threat to the public, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Over the course of two weeks, negotiators continued to speak with Cain with the hope of reaching a peaceful resolution.
At approximately 5 p.m. Monday, Cain surrendered and released his daughter.
Cain was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree custodial interference, a felony, and obstructing governmental or judicial administration.
Officers from the Roseburg Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team and the FBI were also involved in the standoff.
