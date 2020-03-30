A 30-year-old Roseburg man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a firearm at his father during a disagreement.
Aaron Michael Hernandez arrived at a residence in the 3700 block of Hooker Road in Roseburg and became upset when his father wouldn't allow him into the home.
Dispatchers were notified around 4:15 p.m. that Aaron Hernandez pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at Reuben Frausto Hernandez, 58.
Aaron Hernandez then left the residence on Hooker Road and went to a home in the 3700 block of Joseph Street.
Law enforcement officers from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police went to the address and after searching the property, Aaron Hernandez was taken into custody.
He was transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was lodged for menacing, pointing a firearm at another and an active arrest warrant.
