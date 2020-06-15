A 55-year-old Roseburg man was arrested Sunday for allegedly menacing his girlfriend with a firearm, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Dispatchers received a call just after noon that a man was brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill a woman.
Shayne Randall Dudley allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and later retrieved a firearm, which caused her to fear for her safety.
When deputies arrived on the scene, in the 400 block of Steinhauer Road, the woman was able to walk to a safe location before being interviewed.
Dudley was contacted by phone and cooperated with law enforcement. He was taken into custody and a .22 pistol and ammunition were seized, according to court documents.
