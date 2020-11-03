A 22-year-old Roseburg man was arrested in the downtown parking garage after a scuffle with police officers.
Officers contacted Jacob Chaffee Saturday morning concerning two felony warrants for his arrest. According to police, Chaffee resisted when officers tried to take him into custody, but after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody without further incident.
Chaffee had been granted his conditional release from Lane County custody on Oct. 22 after being charged earlier in October on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two counts of theft.
Chaffee was lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
