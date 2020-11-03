Jacob Chaffee

Chaffee

A 22-year-old Roseburg man was arrested in the downtown parking garage after a scuffle with police officers.

Officers contacted Jacob Chaffee Saturday morning concerning two felony warrants for his arrest. According to police, Chaffee resisted when officers tried to take him into custody, but after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody without further incident.

Chaffee had been granted his conditional release from Lane County custody on Oct. 22 after being charged earlier in October on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two counts of theft.

Chaffee was lodged in the Douglas County Jail.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.