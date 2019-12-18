A 28-year-old Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old, according to court documents.
Danya Erikovich Czernowski was arrested on suspicion of third-degree sexual abuse after a 10-year-old girl, who Czernowski knew, reported to her parents she had been touched inappropriately by the man, according to police.
The girl said Czernowski was lying behind her in a bedroom and had his hands clasped around her, according to court documents. The girl said she felt scared and was eventually able to escape to the living room when Czernowski fell asleep, but when he woke up, he followed her to the couch and began to touch her, according to court documents.
Police contacted Czernowski on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of third-degree sexual abuse. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
