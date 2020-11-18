GOP breakin

Rob Price, head of security for the Douglas County Republicans, sweeps up broken glass in the aftermath of overnight vandalism Friday morning at the political party’s headquarters in downtown Roseburg.

A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the most recent attack on the Republican Party Headquarters in downtown Roseburg.

The party's headquarters, located at 506 SE Jackson Street, has been vandalized seven times since the start of 2020.

Sean O'Grady

O'Grady

Sean Michael O'Grady, 38, was contacted by Roseburg Police Department detectives regarding the most recent attack on the building, which was reported on Nov. 8.

Security cameras installed by the party produced very clear images of the suspect spray painting the building in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. Also in that attack, a large window was busted out.

Vandal security camera shot

This photo was taken by Republican Party security cameras and is alleged to show the Friday morning vandalism as it took place.

In addition to the busted glass, “KKK” was painted over signs on the side of the building, as well as messages with arrows pointing to campaign signs for President Donald Trump and Alek Skarlatos, who recently lost his bid to unseat Peter DeFazio (D-Springfield) in their campaign for U.S. House District 4.

The message leading to the Trump sign read “loser” while the message aimed at the Skarlatos sign read “sucker.” There were also multiple “haha” messages left behind on the bottom of the building.

According to the Oregon Secretary of State, O'Grady is a registered Republican. 

GOP breakin

Graffiti on the Douglas County Republican headquarters building mocks the political signs of President Donald Trump and House of Representatives candidate Alek Skarlatos after the facility was vandalized early Friday morning.

He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony in Oregon.

According to police, the investigation into the previous attacks continues, and additional charges may be pending.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

