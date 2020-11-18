A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the most recent attack on the Republican Party Headquarters in downtown Roseburg.
The party's headquarters, located at 506 SE Jackson Street, has been vandalized seven times since the start of 2020.
Sean Michael O'Grady, 38, was contacted by Roseburg Police Department detectives regarding the most recent attack on the building, which was reported on Nov. 8.
Security cameras installed by the party produced very clear images of the suspect spray painting the building in the early morning hours of Nov. 8. Also in that attack, a large window was busted out.
In addition to the busted glass, “KKK” was painted over signs on the side of the building, as well as messages with arrows pointing to campaign signs for President Donald Trump and Alek Skarlatos, who recently lost his bid to unseat Peter DeFazio (D-Springfield) in their campaign for U.S. House District 4.
The message leading to the Trump sign read “loser” while the message aimed at the Skarlatos sign read “sucker.” There were also multiple “haha” messages left behind on the bottom of the building.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State, O'Grady is a registered Republican.
He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony in Oregon.
According to police, the investigation into the previous attacks continues, and additional charges may be pending.
