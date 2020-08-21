A Roseburg man was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple shootings that have been reported along Interstate 5 since May, according to the Oregon State Police.
Kenneth Ayers, 49, is also the suspect in this week’s shooting along the highway that sent a female motorist to the hospital in Jackson County.
The woman was driving northbound at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck with a bullet, according to police. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries and was later treated and released.
On Thursday, Oregon State Police arrested Ayers in connection with the shooting and charged him on suspicion of attempted murder, second-degree assault, seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Officials from Douglas and Josephine County are working with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office to present additional charges to a Jackson County Grand Jury.
