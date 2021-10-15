The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a Roseburg man suspected of dealing methamphetamine Wednesday morning.
With the help of a confidential informant, team detectives learned Branden Michael Mohr, 52, may have been selling meth in the Douglas County area. Wednesday, Mohr's vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Impala, was spotted at a residence in the Southwest Cannon Avenue area in Green.
Detectives observed Mohr and a female passenger get into the Impala at a known address and attempted to pull over the vehicle in the Happy Valley area near Steinhauer Road. Mohr continued for another half mile before ultimately pulling over.
Mohr was taken into custody and a search of his person revealed a plastic zip-lock bag containing approximately 145 grams of what later tested positive as meth, according to a court document. Mohr reportedly told detectives that he had paid $1,200 for the meth for his personal use which "will last him about a month," the court document stated. When asked how he had that kind of money for such a large amount of meth, Mohr reportedly told detectives that he treated it "like a monthly bill he has to budget for."
During the traffic stop, Mohr told detectives there also was a gun under the driver's seat, and a Ruger 9mm pistol was recovered.
During a search of Mohr's residence, an additional 10 grams of meth were found, as well as packaging and scales.
Mohr was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful manufacture and possession of meth, attempted delivery of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $500,000.
