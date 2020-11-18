A Roseburg man was arrested by Sutherlin police on suspicion of first- and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child early Monday morning.
Sutherlin police arrest Seth Drew, 32, who allegedly traveled from Roseburg Monday morning to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Court documents detailed conversations between Drew and the girl, which began Nov. 8. Drew, using the pseudonym "Peter Fick" contacted the girl through a social media platform. Drew portrayed himself as a 26-year-old who was attracted to the girl.
As the messages between the two turned sexual, Drew asked about the girl's past sexual experience and expressed he "wanted to find a friend with benefits and just wants some fun right now." He asked if she would ever go with someone older, to which she answered that "boys my age are stupid."
The two made contact again on Nov. 11. The girl asked what Drew was interested in, to which he answered "closeness, kissing and skin-to-skin stuff."
Drew then asked if the two could get together somewhere in Sutherlin and if she could sneak out of her home. At Drew's suggestion, the two agreed to meet near Tractor Supply on Dakota Street in Sutherlin. He told her he would be driving a silver Mercury and sent the girl a picture of his car.
Drew arrived at Tractor Supply at 6 a.m., where he was met by three Sutherlin police officers and taken into custody. During a search of the car, officers found a loaded .45 caliber pistol and two loaded magazines. Officers also seized condoms, lubrication and a cell phone from the vehicle.
Drew was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and charged with first- and second-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, luring a minor and unlawful possession of a firearm.
