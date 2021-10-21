A Roseburg man with a history of drug-related arrests is back in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of heroin delivery after an arrest Friday night.
During a routine patrol, a Roseburg police officer reportedly spotted William Ross Cole, 39, leaving the drive-thru of the Taco Bell on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday. The officer saw Cole park in the parking lot and learned there was an active arrest warrant for Cole out of Albany, according to a police report.
The officer reportedly parked alongside Cole, who had exited his vehicle and locked his keys in the car. Cole was placed into custody, and a search of Cole revealed a package of sealed syringes and a small plastic baggie which was later shown to contain heroin, according to the report.
At first, Cole denied consent to a search of his vehicle, but the officer reported a wallet with a “substantial amount of money” falling out of it. The officer also reported seeing more clear plastic baggies in the driver’s side door handle.
When the officer asked Cole if there were any other drugs in the vehicle, Cole replied there was a small amount of methamphetamine somewhere in the car, and later also reportedly told the officer there were pills inside as well, the report stated.
Once the officer was able to get the car unlocked to conduct a more thorough search, the wallet was found to have more than $1,000, and a pair of brass knuckles were located in the driver’s side door pocket. Small dark baggies were located in the center console, and a scale had been wedged between the center console and passenger seat.
A black lockbox was located in the back seat that the officer reported was “very heavy and locked.” The officer reportedly unlocked the box to find a .38-caliber Ruger pistol, unloaded with three bullets in a separate plastic bag.
Once Cole was transported to the Douglas County Jail, the officer reportedly weighed the suspected heroin, which weighed approximately 5.89 grams.
After being arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, Cole faces charges of unlawful possession of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and attempt to commit a Class A felony. Bail was set at $50,000.
This is a milestone for Mr Cole! This arrest marks his 50th. Yes I said 5-0, not a typo. Clearly catch and release isn't working
